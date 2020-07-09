Cal State Bakersfield is standing behind its international students after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced Monday new visa guidelines that don't allow international students to continue studying in the United States if they take all of their courses online.
ICE notified colleges that international students will be forced to leave the U.S. or transfer to another college if their schools offer online-only courses this fall. New visas won't be issued to students at those schools, and others at universities offering a mix of online and in-person classes will be barred from taking all their classes online.
The guidance says international students won't be exempt even if an outbreak forces their schools online during the fall term.
In May, CSU Chancellor Timothy White announced courses will be primarily delivered online for the fall 2020 semester, with limited exceptions for in-person activities and instruction.
CSUB President Lynnette Zelezny and Provost Vernon Harper wrote in an email to the campus community that university leaders, in consultation with the Chancellor’s Office, are reviewing what the ICE decision means for CSUB's international students. There were 131 international students enrolled in the spring, and 28 were scholar-athletes.
"We know this decision is distressing for our international students, faculty and staff. This is a matter of urgency, and we will have more information soon on how the CSU and our own campus plan to proceed," the email stated. "In the meantime, please know that CSU Bakersfield stands with our international students, their families, friends and supporters in our ’Runner community."
CSU Director of Public Affairs Toni Molle added that the Chancellor’s Office is currently working with individual campuses to rereview online and in-person offerings to determine if they meet the new ICE directives.
“International students add to the vibrant diversity of CSU’s 23 campuses," Molle wrote in an email. "The new policy guidance from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement could immediately lead to slowing or even worse, halting of more than 11,300 students’ paths to achieving their higher education goals and potential contributions to our communities and economy."
