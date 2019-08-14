The Small Business Development Center at Cal State Bakersfield has scheduled the Kern Capital Summit for 4 to 8:30 p.m. next Wednesday at The Tower Craft Bar & Grill, 1200 Truxtun Ave.
The free event, which includes a light dinner, will offer small business owners access to a dozen lenders. There will be presentations on financing options, including SBA loans and crowdfunding, as well as information on business investment programs.
Because seating is limited, advance registration is required. Anyone hoping to attend is urged to register online at www.tinyurl.com/KernCapSummit, or by calling 654-2856.
