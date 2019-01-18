California State University Bakersfield's School of Natural Sciences, Mathematics and Engineering was awarded a $150,000 grant from the W. M. Keck Foundation.
The grant will be used to introduce undergraduate students to ocean science research, according to the university.
"The educational experiences made possible through this grant will give our next generation of young scientists a meaningful role in a real research project," said NSME Dean Kathleen Madden in a press release.
The grant will give students an opportunity to participate on oceanographic research expeditions led by Dr. Chandranath Basak and Dr. Anthony Rathburn, said the university.
The grant will also provide state-of-the-art equipment for students to help analyze samples collected throughout the expedition, said the university.
"This exposure to the power and excitement of modern science will surely be transformative," Madden said.
