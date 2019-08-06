Cal State Bakersfield’s School of Business and Public Administration achieved reaccreditation from one of the nation’s leading collegiate oversight bodies, which praised the quality of the university’s faculty, dedication to providing students with hands-on learning opportunities and deep engagement with the community.
The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business, also known as AACSB International, extended the accreditation of the CSUB degree programs for five years.
The School of Business and Public Administration offers six bachelor’s degree programs with 13 concentration areas and three master degree programs.
