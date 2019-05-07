The Phi Beta Delta International Honor Society Theta Theta Chapter at Cal State Bakersfield has been awarded the 2019 Phi Beta Delta Eileen Evans Outstanding Chapter.
Given annually to one chapter around the world, the award honors the chapter that has demonstrated outstanding service to the Phi Beta Delta Honor Society, significant chapter growth and development and exemplary programming to promote international education.
Additionally, Grant Obenshain, CSUB Helen Hawk Honors student, has been named the recipient of the 2019 PBD Marian Beane/Charles Gliozzo Domestic Student Award for International Achievement. Chapter President and Assistant Professor of Accounting Di Wu, Ph.D., has been named the 2019 PBD Yvonne Captain Faculty Award for Outstanding Contributions to International Education.
The CSUB chapter of Phi Beta Delta-International Honor Society for International Scholars was established in 2017. For more information, visit www.phibetadelta.org.
