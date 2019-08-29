Arun Gandhi and Nipun Mehta will be the featured speakers at the 15th Annual Kegley Institute of Ethics Fall Lecture at 10 a.m. Sept. 28, in the CSUB Dore Theatre.
Gandhi’s lecture is titled “Lessons from My Grandfather: Non-Violence in a Violent World,” while Mehta’s lecture is titled “Gandhi 3.0: Bridging the Internet and the Inner-Net.”
Born in 1934 in Durban, South Africa, Gandhi is the fifth grandson of Mohandas K. “Mahatma” Gandhi. For decades, he has shared the philosophy and lessons of non-violence learned from his grandfather all around the world, including hundreds of thousands of high school and university students.
Mehta is the founder of ServiceSpace.org, an incubator of projects that supports a gift culture. Over the last 15 years, Mehta’s work has reached millions, attracted more than 500,000 volunteers, and mushroomed into numerous projects. Former President Barack Obama appointed him to a council for social change, Dalai Lama recognized him as an “Unsung Hero of Compassion” and Germany’s OOOM magazine named him Top 100 Most Inspiring People of 2018.
The event is free and open to the public. Complimentary parking is available for this event in Lots A, B, and C on the CSUB Campus.
For additional information, please call KIE at 661-654-6263.
