The Kegley Institute of Ethics at Cal State Bakersfield announced its faculty fellows Monday, according to a news release.
The 2020-2021 KIE Faculty Fellowship recipients are Ji Li (CSUB Accounting and Finance Department), David Sandles (CSUB Department of Teacher Education), and Mandy Rees (CSUB Department of Music and Theatre).
Li’s fellowship project will research and produce digital ethics training and case studies for CSUB accounting students and accounting professionals, focusing on emerging issues in cybersecurity, AI algorithms and bias in the workplace.
Sandles’ fellowship project researches graphic novels and their adoption as pedagogical tools in classrooms to facilitate ethics education and social emotional learning for teachers and students.
Through her fellowship, Rees will attend an intensive training on Theatre of the Oppressed (founded by Brazilian artist and educator, Augusto Boal), a form of community-based education that uses theatre as a tool for social change. Rees will lead a workshop on this practice at CSUB and seek to introduce it into community partnerships for underserved populations as well.
The Faculty Fellows Program is designed to support faculty members from the sciences, humanities, engineering, education, social sciences and business in developing ethics education and research projects at CSUB, and in the broader community, according to a news release. KIE offers three annual faculty fellowships: one faculty fellowship awarding one course release and two faculty fellowships awarding $2,500 summer stipends.
