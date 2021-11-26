CSUB rolls out its COVID-19 vaccine requirement

Vaccination rates

CSUB* faculty:

92.1% vaccination verified

5% administrative exemption

1.5% religious exemption

0.9% medical exemption

CSUB staff:

85.7% vaccination verified

1% administrative exemption

9.6% religious exemption

2.2% medical exemption

All CSUB students

72.4% vaccination verified

11.7% administrative exemption

4.3% religious exemption

0.8% medical exemption

CSUB students in face-to-face or flex classes:

87.7% vaccination verified

1.7% administrative exemption

6% religious exemption

1.4% medical exemption

CSUB employees and students

74.23% vaccination verified

10.81% administrative exemption

4.4% religious exemption

0.9% medical exemption

Cal State University students attending in-person**

95% vaccinated

Cal State University employees

96% vaccinated

*CSUB data is from Nov. 23 and it includes students and employees at the main campus and Antelope Valley and 437 dual enrollment students in local high schools

** CSU systemwide data is from Nov. 16