Cal State Bakersfield will recognize and celebrate Black History Month in February with several events planned throughout the month for community members, students, staff and faculty.
Events include:
Feb. 6: The Fourth Annual Gospel Fest will take place at 6 p.m. in the Icardo Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The event will bring churches from Kern County together with music throughout the night.
Feb. 7: The fifth annual Unity Breakfast will begin at 7 a.m. in the Stockdale Room of the CSUB campus. Brenda Lewis, associate superintendent of instruction for the Kern High School District, is the keynote speaker. The Unity Award will also be presented to a member of the CSUB campus community for outstanding contributions in promoting diversity and collaboration.
Feb. 12: Ethics in Leadership – A Conversation with Chief Lyle Martin will take place at 6 p.m. in the Dezember Reading Room in the Walter W. Stiern Library.
Feb. 20: Tracey Salisbury will be this month’s Brown Bag Discussion speaker. It will take place in its usual lunchtime spot at noon in the Stockdale Room of the Runner Café.
Feb. 21: Darius Riggins will provide a presentation about Great Black Athletes, famous athletes of yesterday and today. There will also be a couple door prizes given away. It will take place in Dorothy Donahoe Hall, Room 102G.
Feb. 23: CSUB will participate in the CSU Super Sunday event, with nine participating churches this year. Each church is assigned a speaker from the campus community, along with someone in outreach to provide information about CSUB to potential students and parents.
Feb. 25: Riggins will give another presentation about famous black athletes, 6 p.m. at the CAIN AME Church (630 California Ave., 325-9224).
Feb. 28: The Black History Month Parade will take place at 10 a.m., beginning on 21st & V streets.
The last week of February will coincide with Homecoming festivities, including the Homecoming BBQ Kick-Off at 1 p.m. on Feb. 24, the Alumni Rising Runner Luncheon on Feb. 28 and the main event of the Homecoming BBQ and men’s basketball game (vs. New Mexico State) on Feb. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.