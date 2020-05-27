Cal State Bakersfield received two gifts, from the Wells Fargo Foundation and the Virginia and Alfred Harrell Foundation, totaling $85,750 and meant to support virtual learning, the university announced.
The Wells Fargo Foundation awarded the university a $45,000 grant, which will assist students with access to the software programs they need to complete their required courses and continue their college education. The Virginia and Alfred Harrell Foundation awarded $40,750 to help students who are unable to purchase Chromebooks, hotspots or software, according to CSUB.
Resources like mathematics software and other programs found only in the computer labs are off limits at CSUB, according to the university.
“The swift transition to alternative delivery created challenges for students already struggling with the digital divide in terms of accessing software remotely, connecting from home to the internet, or even having a basic computer,” said Faust Gorham, associate vice president of information technology services and chief information officer at the university.
“Thanks to our amazing partners, we were able to address these challenges and deliver software virtually, provide hotspots for connectivity and computers to empower students.”
