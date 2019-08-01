The California Commission on Teacher Credentialing approved Cal State Bakersfield’s Elementary Subject Matter waiver.
The approval means students who have completed the Liberal Studies degree with grades of C- or better can enter a multiple subject teacher credential program without having to take the subject matter tests. These tests have been a barrier to potential teacher candidates because they are difficult and expensive.
Several staff contributed to receiving the waiver, including Adam Sawyer, director of liberal studies, Debbie Meadows, director of education assessment and accreditation and liberal studies advisers Dina Hallmark, Sonia Hollett and Feliza Martinez.
