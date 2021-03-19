CSUB rallies big to capture first Big West win

Well that was quite the Big West coming out party.
The Cal State Bakersfield baseball team made an epic comeback in its conference opener, downing UC Riverside 15-9 on Friday night at Hardt Field.
It was the Big West debut for Roadrunner baseball and at first it didn’t look very promising. CSUB (4-4, 1-0) gave up nine runs in the third inning and trailed 9-2 through six.
But the momentum swung from there. The Roadrunners scored six runs in the bottom of the seventh and seven more runs in the bottom of the eighth to turn the tables on Riverside (2-6, 0-1) and pull off the victory.
It was an astounding turn of events.
The seventh-inning rally was highlighted by an Evan Berkey solo home run and an Angel Saldivar two-run triple.
CSUB continued pouring it on the following inning — a two-run double from Tyler Jorgensen, a two-run single from Cody Holtz, and an RBI double from Jo Stevens led that particular onslaught.
Jack Lee got the win in a relief role for the Roadrunners
Saldivar and Jorgensen each had three base hits and three RBI, while Aaron Casillas scored three runs. Three other Roadrunners each crossed the plate twice.
The two teams continue their weekend series with a Saturday doubleheader starting at noon, followed by a 1 p.m. Sunday finale.