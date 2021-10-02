CSUB raises nearly $245,000 on its Giving Day

Cal State Bakersfield announced the university received nearly $245,000 during its second annual Giving Day held Friday as part of its 50th anniversary finale.
According to a university report, estimates show that $244,877 was raised from 693 individual gifts during a 24-hour fundraising marathon.
“CSUB’s second annual Giving Day connected the university with community members who care deeply about its mission,” Director of Annual Giving and Stewardship Daniel Rodela said in a university story. “Faculty, staff, alumni, students and friends banded together to help fund vital programs that help keep our `Runners rising because they believe in the meaning of the word philanthropy: the love of the people. CSUB is beyond grateful for the love the community has shown our students.”