The Public History Institute at California State University Bakersfield will host a "Suffragettes and the Passage of the 19th Amendment: Trailblazing Women Then and Now" panel discussion on Wednesday, according to a news release.
The discussion will be to commemorate the 19th amendment, which gave American women the right to vote, according to the release.
The free event will take place at 6 p.m. in the Dezember Reading Room of the Walter W. Stiern Library. Parking will be available in lots B, C and D, according to the release.
The following women will make up the panel discussion:
- Dr. Lynnette Zelezny, first woman president of CSU Bakersfield
- Irma Carson, first African-American woman on the Bakersfield City Council
- Lisa Green, first woman to be elected district attorney for Kern County
- Martha Leon, first-generation university graduate and director of development for University Advancement at CSU Bakersfield
