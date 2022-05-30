CSUB project provides businesses lessons in pandemic recovery

Guac-and-salsa-covered tacos, a primped and proud poodle, stacks of vinyl awaiting a turntable and steaming cups of coffee made with love and lots of froth: the random scenes of everyday life that flood our social media feeds. But to a group of CSUB business students who posted those images and dozens of others, they are so much more than that. They are reminders that Bakersfield is #OpenForBusiness.
Starting in the fall of 2021 and continuing through the 2022 spring semester, about 50 of the university’s students participated in a project to promote local businesses emerging from the pandemic-related shutdown while teaching the fundamentals of digital marketing, specifically the use of social media platforms like Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.
“Our mission at the School of Business and Public Administration is to create a learning environment that connects our students to the community,” said Zhenning “Jimmy” Xu, an assistant professor who led the program with associate professor Jeremy Woods at CSUB. “Most of these small businesses don’t have their own marketing channels. Especially during the pandemic, many restaurants, hotels, service companies and other local businesses ended up closing.”
The CSUB team joined the Family Business Center of Fresno State in the project #OpenForBusiness: Rising from COVID-19, an experiential learning assignment that tasked each participating student with crafting at least 15 social media posts using the hashtag #OpenForBusiness and the city’s name. The students were advised to include business hours, specials, discounts, products and services and to use a variety of media, including text, images, video and podcasts. The project recently won the Top Teaching Innovation Award at the 49th Association of Collegiate Marketing Educators conference in New Orleans.
Judith Sandoval, 23, who graduated last week with a degree in human resource management, chose to promote BottleShock Wine and Brew in downtown Bakersfield.
Why?
“I had come across their account through my personal account and thought they were cool and interesting,” Sandoval said.
She quickly learned that promoting a business is far different from friend-to-friend, personal interaction. For one thing, people had a lot of questions and didn’t hesitate to send direct messages to her on Instagram.
“I want to start my own event-planning business someday, and what I learned through the project and Dr. Woods will definitely help me,” she said. “I learned to be really focused and intentional about what you’re posting when you’re posting for a business.”
One student knew the business she chose to promote inside and out: It was her own.
Emily Fisher, 35, is pursuing her master’s in business administration and is president of CSUB’s Entrepreneurship Club. Fisher has come to rely on the expertise of Xu for marketing and the counsel of Woods, who works to turn ideas into businesses for the students and community members with startup dreams who turn to CSUB for help.
“It was through the Entrepreneurship Club that I started my own small business, Adventurer’s Pride,” said Fisher, who works as a senior petroleum geologist by day and has a bachelor’s and master’s in geology. “I had no experience in marketing whatsoever, never had to do that. People acted like it was so easy. ‘Just post stuff on Instagram.’ And I did, and I worked hard and put all this effort in. But it’s so much more than that. There are specific skills.”
Xu and Woods are there to teach their marketing and entrepreneurial students those skills, offering several topic areas from which the students select their focus: web development, social media, patent trademark and copyright registrations, sales and networking outreach, basic accounting, human resources paperwork, business filings and more. Woods and Xu then use their extensive contacts in the local business community to give students real-word experience in their chosen field.
“In general, American higher education doesn’t have a great track record of building relationships with businesses,” said Woods, who joined CSUB eight years ago. “Both before and after the pandemic, the vast majority of local businesses have been hungry for CSUB students. They’re especially hungry right now because there’s a labor shortage. Every business is scratching their heads wondering, ‘How do we get people to work for us?’”
Denise Pliska, general manager at PorkChop & Bubba’s BBQ, can relate. Staffing at the local restaurant is way down since the beginning of the pandemic despite the addition of a second location that opened at the Sully’s on Coffee Road just last week. PorkChop & Bubba’s was one of dozens of restaurants featured in the #OpenForBusiness project.
“It’s going fantastic,” she said. “But we are swamped. There’s the owner in the kitchen, myself and the kitchen manager, and maybe two or three helpers. We’re doing double the business of our downtown location.”
Amanda Klawitter, co-owner of House of Flowers in downtown Bakersfield, was delighted to learn that the shop she owns with her mother, Diana, received a glowing review from CSUB student Emily McMurtrey, who told her Twitter followers:
“Spring is near and House of Flowers in #Bakersfield is here for any of your floral needs! This is the bouquet I made in the grab n go section! #OpenForBusiness.”
"It’s extremely flattering,” Klawitter said. “It’s also confirmation that we’re doing something right and we’re in alignment with where we want to be.”
House of Flowers has a robust social media presence and about half of its revenue is in digital sales, said Klawitter, who noted that the decision to diversify its products and services before the pandemic struck was essential in the survival of the business.
“People who are from Bakersfield are in a very unique position to speak to the people of Bakersfield,” she said. “This community is very prideful. Pay attention to the fact that you’re serving the community and think about what it is the community wants, needs and is hungry for. When you provide that, you’ll be handsomely rewarded.”
Woods echoed Klawitter, with some specific tips for businesses, including posting to social media at least once a week.
“Most of them don’t understand the importance of regular production of content and they don’t understand the social element of social media,” he said. “You have to proactively push the content out to your various friends, followers and contacts and you have to structure the content so that it invites people to comment and like things. That’s the key grease that makes social media marketing work.”
Fisher, the fledgling business owner and MBA student, certainly has caught on.
“Starting this business was a learn-by-doing thing, the best way to learn any subject," she said. "I don’t have a background in business, but within a few years, I went from not knowing any of the terminology of that world and now I’m the president of the Entrepreneurship Club and I’m teaching others how to do it.”
Jennifer Self is the public information officer at Cal State Bakersfield