CSUB _40T0875.jpg

CSUB President Lynnette Zelezny, seen here at the spring commencement on May 19, announced Monday that she will retire on Dec. 31.

 John Donegan / The Californian

President Lynnette Zelezny — who made history as the first woman to lead California State University, Bakersfield — announced Monday that she will retire Dec. 31, capping a five-and-a-half-year era of unprecedented growth in student success, philanthropy and financial support, deeper involvement with the community and educational partners and the emergence of CSUB as a regional leader in workforce development, research and innovation.

Dr. Zelezny also guided CSUB through the COVID-19 pandemic, the most profound challenge to students and educators in recent history.

Jennifer Self is the senior director of strategic communications and public information officer.