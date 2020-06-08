Cal State Bakersfield President Lynnette Zelezny has awarded the university’s highest honor, the President’s Medal, to philanthropist and agribusiness leader Barbara Grimm-Marshall for her commitment to uplifting and advancing the region through education, philanthropy and innovation.
“Barbara Grimm-Marshall is an exemplar of the highest ideals of community advocacy and engagement,” Zelezny said in a news release. “Barbara has devoted her life to servant leadership, unlocking doors of opportunity in education through her innovative Grimmway Academy and Edible Schoolyard, where hope grows alongside the vegetables tended by Valley schoolchildren. As an agribusiness leader in our nation, she has articulated the needs and values of our Valley, and as an employer, she has given thousands of families career opportunities in our region’s top industry.”
Grimm-Marshall said she was surprised and honored to receive the President’s Medal.
“I wish to thank President Zelezny for this incredible gesture,” Grimm-Marshall said. “As I have come to know President Zelezny, it has become clear to me that we share the fundamental belief that education, more than any other factor, will lead the families of our region forward. Together, we are opening channels of access to students who have the desire, the intelligence and the drive to be, in many cases, the first in their families to attend college. We are united in our mission to change the conversation in Kern County so that our children say when I go to college, not if I go to college.”
In January, the CSU Board of Trustees approved the establishment of the Grimm Family Center for Agricultural Business at CSUB, made possible by an endowment created by Grimm-Marshall and Kari Grimm Anderson.
The Grimm Family Center for Agricultural Business will offer unprecedented educational opportunities to CSUB’s agribusiness students, who will learn by doing, getting experience directly out in the field, working with experts immersed in the day-to-day enterprise of running successful agribusinesses.
The center is the latest expression of support for education by Grimm-Marshall, who founded the Grimm Family Education Foundation, an organization dedicated to closing the achievement gap for students in rural areas of Kern County and increasing wellness and good health through an experiential Edible Education program.
Zelezny will present Grimm-Marshall with the medal at a later date.
Last year's recipient of the President’s Medal was CSUB Foundation Board President John Nilon.
(1) comment
it is the least the Grimm Family can do....... thay amassed riches off the back of minorities... just where is their plantation?....... its the Modello...... I'm less activist with the German lager... I miss you Stella
