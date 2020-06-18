Cal State Bakersfield President Lynnette Zelezny praised the U.S. Supreme Court for its decision Thursday to uphold the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which protects immigrants who were brought to the country as children and allows them to work.
"Today, I applaud the Supreme Court’s decision on DACA," Zelezny said. "I am grateful that the highest court in the land has lived up to our country’s highest ideals of compassion and inclusion, and we as CSUB will continue to advocate on behalf of equity and justice for all of our students, faculty and staff."
The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA, was created in 2012. The program allows immigrants who were brought to the United States as children and grew up here, known as Dreamers, to legally work and shields them from deportation.
In December 2019, CSUB opened the Dreamers Resource Center for members of the undocumented community. According to the university, the center maintains the confidentiality of individual students while fostering a welcoming community environment that aligns with the university’s commitment to diversity and inclusion.
The Dreamers Resource Center offers a range of programs and services to educate the campus community and support undocumented students’ access to higher education. For questions or more information, contact Hilda Nieblas at hnieblas@csub.edu.
Zelezny added Immigrant Legal Defense will host a webinar at 1 p.m. Friday on the court’s DACA ruling.
