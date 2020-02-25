Chevron continued to show its commitment to supporting higher education and future engineers in the community with a $1 million gift to Cal State Bakersfield Tuesday.
University and Chevron officials gathered at CSUB to celebrate the latest contribution from the oil company, which has previously donated more than $2 million to the CSUB Foundation to help start the School of Natural Sciences, Mathematics and Engineering.
"It's been a magical day for CSUB today, we've received a transformational gift," President Lynnette Zelezny said. "We're really happy to be moving forward with student success and best practices thanks to this great gift."
Additionally, it was announced the two entities will launch the Summer Undergraduate Research Experience — or SURE — later this year to give science, technology, engineering and math majors a head start in their studies. Around 50 freshmen and sophomore undergraduate students will work alongside a faculty member on a four-week summer science or engineering research project.
With its contribution, Chevron will help fund student internships in the Fab Lab (a digital fabrication lab with a variety of machines), equipment for the School of National Sciences, Mathematics and Engineering program’s new engineering machine shop (the oil producer will invest $250,000 more each year for the next five years), the SURE program and research equipment to support School of National Sciences, Mathematics and Engineering faculty, according to Billy Lacobie, vice president for Chevron's San Joaquin Valley Business Unit.
Chevron has partnered with CSUB on numerous initiatives over the years. Some include:
- Opening the first Fab Lab in both the California State University and University of California systems. The Fab Lab’s digital fabrication capabilities are essential to CSUB’s engineering programs as well as a community and K-12 educational resource
- Starting CSUB’s Student Advising and Success Center
- For 13 years, it has provided summer educational opportunities for high school students, connecting them with CSUB faculty and students to work on science-related research projects as part of the Research Experience Vitalizing Science – University Program.
- Last year, it made a substantial gift to the California Energy Research Center to support interdisciplinary, energy-focused research.
"The STEM education obtained through these enhanced programs will arm more students with the education and skills they need to pursue well-paying jobs in STEM-related fields, including here in Kern County, where they will help build our community's economic future," Lacobie said.
Students are looking forward to see how programs will grow and what new opportunities are available with the additional funding. Grecia Roman, a senior electrical engineering major, spends a lot of time in the Fab Lab, and though the space houses all of the 3D printers, laser cutters and other machines she could want, she'd like to see it grow even more. Perhaps this donation could be the key, she said.
"It's so crucial to have space, especially as a senior when you're working on your senior project and you don't know where to go," she said. She is building a water drone that can test water quality, and everything is being built in the Fab Lab.
"Hopefully we can enlarge our Fab Lab, and this way a lot of the engineering students have a place to work on projects and even hang out because it's a really cool environment."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.