Cal State Bakersfield earned several honors from the U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges edition Monday.
CSUB was 28th of 113 colleges in the Top Public Schools category and 66th of 128 schools in the overall ranking of Western region schools.
U.S. News & World Report included a social mobility category for the first time, and CSUB ranked 22 out of 113 schools in the Western region. The category recognizes how well colleges serve low-income students.
“We’re always so proud any time CSUB is acknowledged for our achievements,” said CSUB President Lynnette Zelezny in a press release. “But the category that means the most to me is social mobility because it is a validation that our efforts to be inclusive and impactful, particularly with our first- generation college students, is working.”
The ranking comes after CSUB earned No. 6 as Best Bang for the Buck in the West from Washington Monthly, which also takes into account how schools serve low-income students.
Additionally, CSUB’s undergraduate engineering program ranked 97th of 210 engineering programs in the nation in its first year of eligibility after the program received a seal of approval from the Accreditation Board for Engineering Technology.
CSUB master’s programs in public affairs and social work also received rankings of 165 out of 285 schools and 137 out of 262 schools, respectively.
U.S. News provides nearly 50 types of numerical rankings and lists in its annual survey. The rankings are based on several criteria such as six-year graduation rates, faculty resources, class size, expert opinion, student excellence and financial resources.
