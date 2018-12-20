Cal State Bakersfield’s Kegley Institute of Ethics has announced the recipients of the 2019 Wendy Wayne Ethics Awards.
Judy Snyder, Daryl Thiesen and Yvette Flores will be recognized with awards during a dinner ceremony to be held on March 27. The awards recognize ethical leaders in the community who have had a significant impact because of their community service.
The awards are named in honor of Wendy Wayne, a CSUB alumna who died in 2012.
“This year’s nomination pool was the largest in the awards’ history,” said Dr. Michael Burroughs, director of the Kegley Institute. “Our community clearly has many ethical leaders who serve as important role models for all of us.”
The selection committee will also give special recognition to:
- Louis Gill, Executive Director of the Bakersfield Homeless Center and the Alliance Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault
- Maria Teresa Herrera, a parent-volunteer for the Bakersfield City School District’s Migrant Education Program and the Kern High School District’s English Learner Advisory Committee
- Ryan Starr, a former student of Bakersfield High School and current nursing student at Belmont College
- Abigail Rodela, one who, at a young age, exemplifies the traits of altruism and care through providing music lessons to low-income families and organizing health services for the homeless.
Here’s some background on the recipients.
Judy Snyder
Snyder is a graduate of Bakersfield High School, Bakersfield College, and CSUB. She was a charter member of Kern County’s first chapter of the National Organization for Women and also co-founded the county’s original rape hotline. The hotline eventually evolved to become the Alliance Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault, which works to end domestic violence and sexual assault in the community through its services and programs.
Daryl Thiesen
Thiesen is the prevention programs coordinator in the School-Community Partnerships department at the Kern County Superintendent of Schools Office. Thiesen coordinates the office’s social-emotional learning, restorative practices, substance use prevention and truancy reduction programs. He also serves on the California School Resource Officers Association (CSROA) board.
Yvette Flores
Flores is a current student at CSUB who is known for her strong civic engagement. Flores believes that voting is an ethical responsibility that is needed to make sure that people are represented by someone who is responsive and represents the needs of the community. Prior to attending CSUB, Flores worked as an intern for the Kern County Voter Engagement Project. Between August 2017 and January 2018, she helped register more than 1,400 new voters, most of them being high school seniors.
For more information about the awards, call 654-6263.
