When Cal State Bakersfield announced it would move classes online for the remainder of the spring semester due to the coronavirus outbreak, some questions arose: How will classes work? Will students still be able to graduate? And will refunds be available?
As universities across the nation began shutting down their physical campuses and presenting an unprecedented wave of distance learning options, so, too, came decisions to offer refunds on select student fees, such as housing and dining.
Shortly after CSUB announced the move to online learning, students began requesting refunds on parking passes, which cost $93 per semester. An online petition created last month urged the university to reimburse students for a "no longer useful" pass.
On April 3, the university posted fees on its coronavirus webpage that would qualify for refunds. Among those items were housing room and board, campus parking and other campus fees for materials, services and facilities.
How much students who live on-campus will receive depends on their room type, financial aid and date they checked out of their room, explained Jennifer Self, director of public affairs and communications.
As for parking, it "depends on the type of permit purchased, but in most cases, it is 50 percent of the purchase price," said Self. For student permits purchased at the beginning of the spring semester, the credit is $46.50 for a regular permit and $11 for a motorcycle permit.
The credit will offset any outstanding balance a student might have on their university account.
Tuition refunds, whether full or partial, however, will not be offered.
"All campuses plan to continue for the foreseeable future to provide academic credit for courses taken and delivered by alternative means, therefore refunds of tuition and other campus mandatory fees are not warranted," states the university's refund policy. A decision on refunds for labs and clinicals is still being determined.
Though no one could have predicted the coronavirus and shutdown of schools, some students say the university should consider reimbursing a portion of their tuition fees since online learning was not their preferred option.
"I signed up for in-person classes, so a part of me does feel like I am losing the quality of education that I originally paid for," said senior political science major Maria Contreras.
Julian Adame, a senior communications major, also felt a backup plan for tuition reimbursement was needed. Not all professors are technologically savvy, which he has experienced since transitioning to online learning. That had made learning from home even tougher.
He also didn't understand why fees going toward the Student Recreation Center weren't refunded.
"There’s students that don’t live in Bakersfield who had to move home" when the transition to online learning took place, he said. "A lot of my friends can’t access services that the school is offering."
Krystal Raynes, vice president of university affairs for Associated Students Inc., explained, "Students continue to have questions on why they cannot get refunds on certain parts of tuition like the Student Recreation Center. These parts of campus are still providing online services like online workouts."
Students should look for disbursement updates regarding the CARES Act, however. Funds will be given to all CSUs, and CSUB is also looking to secure funds to support undocumented and international students who are not covered under the CARES Act.
Other students aren't upset by the refunds in place. Taylor Clark, an English and theater double major, spends most of her class time on stage. Since the transition was made to online learning, she doesn't have nearly the same experience — no stage, audience or professor available to provide in-person feedback.
Regardless, since she's graduating in a month, Clark has decided to not deal with headaches that can come with determining refunds.
"I’m on the side of what the school decides to do with tuition refunds. I’m not too bothered by it because I’m still going to get the same degree," she said. "It would be greatly appreciated ... but this is unprecedented. No one expected this to happen."
She was happy to receive a parking pass refund and says she would be more upset if one wasn't issued.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.