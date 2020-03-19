Making sure all students have access to electronics is a top concern as Cal State Bakersfield moves all its in-person classes to an online platform.
A limited number of Chromebooks are being distributed to students until 6 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at the Walter W. Stiern Library.
Students need to provide a RunnerCard or photo ID when picking up a Chromebook.
