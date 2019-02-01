Cal State Bakersfield will be offering a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program this year.
The program will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, starting Feb. 2 and lasting through through March 30 by appointment only. Student volunteers certified by the Internal Revenue Service will provide free services in Room 218A of the Business Development Center, 9001 Stockdale Hwy.
The students will help community members, students, staff and faculty prepare their tax returns for W-2 income.
To schedule an appointment, call 654-3098.
