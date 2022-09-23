 Skip to main content
CSUB nursing students help underserved communities in Peru

When nursing student Leslie Lopez-Mendoza signed up for a nursing outreach trip to Peru, she didn't know what exactly she had gotten herself into. Not only would it be her first time using her newly acquired nursing skills outside of the clinical setting, but the trip was also the first-ever study abroad opportunity for California State University, Bakersfield's nursing students.

With no peers who had previously gone on the trip to ask what it would be like, her decision to go was an act of faith.

Kelly Ardis is the communications specialist for CSUB's School of Natural Sciences, Mathematics and Engineering.

