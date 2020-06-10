RegisteredNursing.org recently named Cal State Bakersfield’s Nursing Department as No. 3 on its 2020 Best Online Registered Nursing to Bachelor of Science in Nursing Programs in California.
“We are pleased to have our program recognized by RegisteredNursing.org. Our local nursing community is made up of compassionate, highly competent professional nurses who represent all educational levels and career stages,” said Deborah Boschini, chair of the department of nursing, in a news release.
The RN to BSN Program at CSUB is a post-licensure program designed for students interested in obtaining a Bachelor of Science in Nursing after the completion of an Associate Degree in Nursing.
The BSN program gives nurses the needed skills in critical thinking, leadership, case management and health promotion. Graduates are then eligible to apply for a Public Health Nurse (PHN) certificate, once they’ve graduated, which permits work in either public health or school nursing and various community-based organizations.
Rankings from RegisteredNursing.Org are based on a database of nursing programs for all degree levels and specializations across the entire U.S., including a number of Freedom of Information Act. A points distribution is used through a number of items for both graduate and undergraduate programs, including: whether the institution is accredited, if online programs are offered, the number and variety of nursing programs offered, acceptance rate percentage and more.
Cohorts for the program are accepted each fall semester. While the program is online, 135 on-site clinical hours in community health are required.
For more information about CSUB Nursing, please visit www.csub.edu/nursing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.