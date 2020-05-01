Vernon B. Harper Jr. has been named provost and vice president for academic affairs at Cal State Bakersfield, effective immediately.
Harper has served as interim provost and vice president for academic affairs since January 2019.
The provost is the university’s chief academic officer and serves as its leader when the president is away from campus.
Harper joined CSUB in April 2016 as associate vice president for academic affairs and dean of academic programs. Before coming to CSUB, he served as associate provost at Wilkes University of Pennsylvania and associate vice president at West Chester University in Pennsylvania.
