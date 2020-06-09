James L. Rodríguez has been named dean of the School of Social Sciences and Education at Cal State Bakersfield.
Rodríguez’s appointment is effective on July 1.
“I’m thrilled to be joining the CSUB community as dean of the School of Social Sciences and Education. I was highly interested in the position because of the disciplines represented by the school are ideally matched with my professional interests. Also, being from the Imperial Valley, I felt there was a strong connection by the communities served by CSUB,” Rodríguez said in a news release.
Rodríguez is currently a professor of Child and Adolescent Studies at Cal State Fullerton, where he has also held a number of administrative and leadership positions both in academic and student affairs. At CSUF, he received a Faculty Advisor of Distinction Award and the Jewel Plummer Cobb Diversity in Education Award.
He has also served on numerous key committees and initiatives at CSUF, including the Academic Senate Executive Committee, the Planning, Resource, and Budget Planning Committee, the Strategic Enrollment Planning Committee, the Student Success Steering Committee, the Diversity and Inclusion Committee, the President’s Commission on Equity and Inclusion.
His work has been published widely on the psychological development and education of ethnic minority populations in the United States, with an emphasis on immigrant children and families and English learners.
Rodríguez previously held a tenured faculty appointment in the College of Education at San Diego State University, and has also held appointments as a visiting scholar in the Department of Psychology at Pomona College and at Educational Testing Service.
He served on multiple editorial boards and as an expert adviser and consultant for various California Department of Education projects. He is active in a number of professional organizations and has held professional leadership roles, including the Founding and Steering Committees of the Latinx Caucus of the Society for Research in Child Development, for which he served as the inaugural chair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.