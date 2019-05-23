Cal State Bakersfield is mourning the loss of an academic adviser who died from complications during childbirth Wednesday.
Sarah O'Steen McArthur worked in the School of Social Sciences and Education Advising Center, according to a campus memorandum from CSUB President Lynnette Zelezny. Her husband, Marshall McArthur, is the outdoor adventures coordinator at the Student Recreation Center.
Their child, Margaret Charles McArthur, is reportedly healthy and "absolutely beautiful."
O'Steen McArthur came to CSUB as a temporary administrative support coordinator in August 2016, later working as an administrative support coordinator in the School of Social Sciences and Education, according to the memorandum. In July 2017, she became an academic adviser for the school, serving as the advising liaison to the Department of Psychology.
She and her husband married in November 2017.
"Sarah was a hardworking advisor, dedicated to student success. She was kind and cheerful with a ready smile for everyone," Zelezny wrote in a campus-wide note to students and faculty.
"Sarah had a fabulous sense of humor and was known by her colleagues as a prankster. Her colleagues describe her as vibrant, positive and always ready to help."
Information on services or a memorial will be provided when known, according to the university.
