CSUB has made the cut for the annual U.S. News and World Report 2021 Best Colleges report, which ranks 1,452 higher education institutions that offer bachelor's degrees.
The university was ranked No. 31 on a list of "Top Performers on Social Mobility." The list ranks colleges that do well at both enrolling economically disadvantaged students who are awarded Pell Grants and then graduating them. Fresno Pacific University, a private school, ranked third on this list. Many other schools in the CSU system made the list, including CSU-Long Beach which came in ranked No. 2.
CSUB made the rankings of regional lists in the West. It was No. 52 in "Regional Universities." Among "Top Public Schools," it ranked No. 24.
Its engineering programming was also given a nod, making No. 91 in "Best Undergraduate Engineering."
This is the 36th year of the college rankings from U.S. News and World Report, which says they weigh 17 different factors when calculating their rankings. Some calculations are a bit more cut-and-dry like graduation rates. Others, like peer reputation, which accounts for 20 percent of scores, are more qualitative.
(1) comment
It was good enough for Kevin McCarthy, my youngest son, and it will be good enough for my grand children!
