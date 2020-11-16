The CSU system will host a discussion called "Supporting Students’ Basic Needs in the California State University." The panel will feature professors, a graduate student and Dr. Lea M. Jarnagin, who serves as interim director of student wellness and basic needs initiatives in the Chancellor's office. They will discuss research and recommendations for supporting students. The webinar will be held at noon Tuesday. To register, visit: https://bit.ly/3f2TTXY.

On Wednesday, CSUB will hold a discussion called "Hunger & Homelessness: Building Bridges Through Empathy and Understanding." The discussion will cover stigma, vulnerable populations and empathy building. Attendees will be invited to ask questions. It happens at noon Wednesday. The discussion will be on Zoom at https://bit.ly/3f5CUEd.

On Wednesday, Sacramento State will host a webinar called "Emergency Housing Program: Creation and Development Process." The campus is in its third year of the effort, and administrators plan to share what they've learned at 10:30 a.m. To register, visit https://bit.ly/3lELj3V.

On Thursday, CSUB will host "Community Conversation: Hunger and Homelessness in Kern County and at CSUB." Campus and community leaders will talk about food insecurity and homelessness, educational implications and identify best practices for addressing basic needs. The event is at 11 a.m.

Volunteers interested in helping with food distribution can contact Jason Watkins at jwatkins4@csub.edu.