When he hears how many students signed up this semester to take classes at Cal State Bakersfield — the unofficial estimate Monday at the first day of the school year was about 10,000 — Vernon Harper calls it a sign the university is doing something right.
“That’s where we’d like to be,” the provost and vice president for academic affairs said. “Our academic portfolio is very, very accommodating for students to be able to reach their goal.”
It’s also about the same as enrollment has been for the last few years. School records show that after rising fairly consistently from the mid-8,000s a decade ago, it briefly topped 11,000 in the 2019-20 school year and has remained above 10,000 ever since.
On Monday, students arrived bright and early, and President Lynnette Zelezny was there to meet them at the Golden Empire Transit District station on campus, as she was last year.
Not a lot has changed on campus, but there is one big difference: a new building.
Harper said the new Media Arts building offers space for social media influencers, podcasting and people interested in producing cutting-edge digital media.
“A lot of students are interested in that,” he said.
Daniel Vargas, CSUB’s director of capital planning, design and construction, said the new media arts building cost $7.5 million and measures 11,040 square feet.
Another change is coming but hasn’t quite arrived. That is, a groundbreaking expected in the next calendar year will launch construction of the university’s Energy and Innovation Center many hope will complement the region’s push deeper into renewable energy and carbon management.
Harper said the building will be located south of CSUB’s Science 3 building.