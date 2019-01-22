The winter break is officially over for Cal State Bakersfield students.
The university kicked off its spring semester on Tuesday with nearly 11,000 enrolled students, including those from its Antelope Valley campus in Lancaster.
The enrollment was a slight increase from 10,472 combined students in Spring 2018.
