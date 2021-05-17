CSUB kicks off a series of commencement ceremonies, beginning Friday

Nearly 2,800 students will be graduating in person at Cal State Bakersfield at the Roadrunners main soccer field during six ceremonies this weekend.
The first one kicks off at 8 a.m. on Friday for the first undergraduates of 2021, and the second one will be held later in the day. These are particularly emotional ceremonies, CSUB President Dr. Lynnette Zelezny said in a news release.
"For our graduates, many of whom are the first in their family to graduate from university, this is a milestone moment that will change the trajectory of families for generations," she said. "Our triumphant graduates are our pride, joy and hope."
Graduates of 2020 did not experience an in-person ceremony because of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Sunday, those undergraduates will finally have their long-awaited ceremony with one being held in the morning and another in the evening.
On Saturday, students with graduate and doctoral degrees will receive their degrees in two ceremonies. The class of 2020 will be invited to graduate alongside their 2021 classmates. Those 2021 undergraduates with majors in Natural Sciences, Mathematics and Engineering or Business and Public Administration will also have their commencement on Saturday.
Ceremonies will observe strict safety protocols, and they will not be open to the public. A livestream of commencement can be viewed at csub.edu/commencement.