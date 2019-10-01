Cal State Bakersfield has partnered again with the local JCPenney at Valley Plaza Mall for the Suit-Up event from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday to assist students in shopping for professional attire at a discounted rate.
JCPenney will close its doors to the public early and reopen just for CSUB students and alumni who will get to take advantage of discounts of up to 60 percent off select apparel.
CSUB faculty and staff will be at the event to answer any questions regarding wardrobe choices for future job events and help to find appropriate sizes.
To participate, students and alumni must present a valid student ID or number.
For more information, contact Jill Lackey at jlackey4@csub.edu.
