CSUB hub to offer Johnson & Johnson vaccine

The Cal State Bakersfield COVID-19 Vaccination Hub will begin offering the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine this weekend.
According to a news release from Kaiser Permanente, the vaccine will be distributed at the hub starting Saturday. The CSUB vaccination site serves residents 18 and older, according to the news release.
Kaiser Permanente said that the single-dose shot is shown to be 66 percent effective in preventing moderate-to-severe/critical cases of COVID-19, according to clinical trial participants. Those results also indicate that it’s 85 percent effective in preventing severe/critical cases from occurring 28 days or more after vaccination.
Although the CSUB hub offers walk-up service, scheduled appointments are preferred and can be made at MyTurn.ca.gov.
No insurance is required and vaccinations are free, the news release states.