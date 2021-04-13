CSUB hub, BC clinics to pause J&J vaccine distribution following CDC recommendation

Distribution efforts at Cal State Bakersfield and Bakersfield College pertaining to the Johnson & Johnson Janssen COVID-19 vaccine have been put on hold following the CDC recommendation to pause the vaccine’s administration.
In a statement, the CDC and FDA said they were reviewing data involving six reported U.S. cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. All six cases took place among women between 18 and 48 years old, and symptoms occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination, the statement said.
In a news release, Kaiser Permanente said it will pause using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the CSUB Vaccination Hub. It will continue administering the Pfizer vaccine to those 16 and older.
“The Hub follows CDC guidance. Safety is our number one operating principle,” Kaiser Permanente said in its news release.
In a separate announcement, BC also said that it will postpone clinics which were scheduled to distribute the J&J vaccine. BC asks individuals who have received the vaccine within the last week and are experiencing health issues to please meet with their primary care physician.
The school’s health and wellness center is continuing to accept appointments for Moderna vaccine distribution.
Appointments can be made online at Myturn.ca.gov.