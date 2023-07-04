Many colleges and universities offer summer programs that help ease the transition to higher education for incoming freshmen. But transfer students aren’t always afforded similar opportunities.

Cal State Bakersfield changed that this year by launching Puente!, its first-ever summer bridge program for transfer students. During the two-week program, which wrapped up last week, more than 80 students admitted for the fall were able to explore the campus and get some upper-division writing preparation.

Joseph Luiz is a writer/marketing and communications specialist at Cal State Bakersfield.

