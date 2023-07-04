Many colleges and universities offer summer programs that help ease the transition to higher education for incoming freshmen. But transfer students aren’t always afforded similar opportunities.
Cal State Bakersfield changed that this year by launching Puente!, its first-ever summer bridge program for transfer students. During the two-week program, which wrapped up last week, more than 80 students admitted for the fall were able to explore the campus and get some upper-division writing preparation.
“This is really a crash course on everything the university has to offer,” said Debra Jackson, associate vice president for academic affairs and dean of academic programs. “Since they’re coming in as transfer students and only have two years, they don’t have a lot of time to discover everything on their own.”
Students in the program took tours of the campus, met with leaders of schools as well as academic departments and participated in workshops and hands-on activities such as the Student Recreation Center challenge course.
The goal of the Puente! program is to foster confidence and a sense of belonging among students. It also helps them build relationships with each other.
“It is our hope that this program provides the incoming students with an opportunity to connect early with other transfer students, key individuals in their major and other key areas that will support their success in the fall,” said Kris Grappendorf, project director for the program. “It is a unique program focused on fun (and) social activities in addition to some engaging upper-division writing preparation. We want them to feel confident when they finish the program that they have several names of contacts and friends at the university if they arrive in the fall and need assistance.”
The program is funded through Puedes!, a five-year, $3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education’s Developing Hispanic-Serving Institutions Program focused on improving the campus experience for Hispanic students.
One of the students who participated in Puente! is Leslie Rivera, who will major in biology this fall and is the first in her family to attend a university.
“I thought it would be great to get a picture of the campus and what’s expected coming in,” she said. “I was a little scared because I didn’t know how anything worked, but the program showed me where I can get tutoring and other resources.”
Miguel Padilla, who moved to Bakersfield just a few months ago and is majoring in business marketing, said he enjoyed how engaging the program was.
“It’s a lot more interactive than I was expecting,” he said. “I’m not a person who likes to just sit around, so actually being able to do hands-on stuff has been helpful.”
Kinesiology major Ale Wood is returning to higher education after receiving a liberal arts degree in 2012. She said getting to know other students was one of the main reasons she wanted to participate in the Puente! program.
“I’ve made a lot of connections with students in my major, which has been great,” she said. “Having been out of school for a while, I feel it’s important to get connected and not feeling like you’re alone. It’s going to be nice to come in and feel more secure on the first day.”
Fellow kinesiology major Christopher Chipres is more familiar with CSUB than other students in the program. He has a brother, sister and several cousins who have attended the university, and he will be following suit this fall.
“Most of my family has gone here, so it feels natural to be here,” he said.
Chipres wanted to get a better feel for the university through Puente! He said he enjoyed getting to explore the “beautiful” campus and meeting with faculty and staff.
“Everyone is always wanting to help, and they always have someone or somewhere to refer you to,” he said. “I feel like this is a really good opportunity for students to get into the swing of things and hone their skills so they can be good scholars.”
Visit csub.edu/puedes to learn more about Puente! and other initiatives funded through the Puedes! grant.
Joseph Luiz is a writer/marketing and communications specialist at Cal State Bakersfield.