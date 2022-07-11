CSUB hosting Bakersfield International Music Festival

The Bakersfield International Music Festival kicked off Monday, welcoming students from around the world to Cal State Bakersfield.
The 10-day chamber music program is intended for students of the violin, viola, cello and piano, giving students in seventh to 12th grade opportunities to learn and practice their instruments.
The chamber music program consists of coaching, rehearsals, concerts and performances. Participating students receive training from experts, as well as a chance to participate in master classes in the afternoons.
The days will culminate in performances from the students musicians.
For more information about the Bakersfield International Music Festival, including concert information for the evening performances, check out Thursday's edition of Eye Street.