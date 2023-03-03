 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

CSUB honors four Alumni Hall of Fame inductees

For any proof that Friday was a special night at Cal State Bakersfield, there was no need to look further than Emily Duran's twin daughters, Charlotte and Rebecca.

Duran, one of four to be honored as CSUB Alumni Hall of Fame inductees at an event in its 17th year, dressed up her 6-year-old daughters in bright blue dresses. Duran, the CEO of Kern Health Systems, matched with them in CSUB's school colors as she wore a gold dress.

Coronavirus Cases