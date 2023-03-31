 Skip to main content
CSUB honors Chavez, Carson with top award

Cal State Bakersfield will confer honorary doctorate degrees on Cesar E. Chavez and Irma Carson, transcendent social justice leaders who devoted their lives to fighting inequality while expanding opportunity for the people of Kern County and the world.

The Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters will be awarded to Carson and the family of Chavez, the late civil rights leader, at the university’s 2023 spring commencement ceremonies.

