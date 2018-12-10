Cal State Bakersfield will host a poster presentation on plastic pollution and the natural breakdown of plastics from 5 to 5:50 p.m., Wednesday, on the main floor of the Walter W. Stiern Library located at 9001 Stockdale Hwy.
A total of 14 senior students, many participating in the Master’s Program of the Department of Biology will present posters on the problems of plastic pollution in terrestrial, marine and freshwater environments, and also focus on the bioremediation of plastic recycling and plastic waste reduction.
The posters will be presented in place of their final exams.
“We would like to exhibit our posters during finals week in a location where a lot of students, staff and faculty and interested community members have the chance to see the outcome of our work and become educated about the global plastic program, learn about potential solutions to the problem and how they can help reducing the plastic burden in the daily life,” Dr. Antje Lauer, Professor of Biology, said in a news release.
Some topics will include microplastics and human health, laws and regulations to reduce plastic in the environment, cleaning up the ocean of plastic, plastic and agriculture and plastic in daily life.
