Cal State Bakersfield received more than $7.4 million from donors through the CSUB Foundation in fiscal year 2018-19, a 43 percent increase over the prior fiscal year.
“I want to thank our donors and our Foundation Board of Directors for seeing infinite promise in our students, who represent the future of the region,” said Sheryl Barbich, CSUB Foundation Board Chair during the 2018-19 fundraising period, in a press release. “In research, athletics and academic excellence, our university is redefining what is possible, not only for the Valley but the state and nation.”
The $7.4 million is distributed over about 150 programs, projects and scholarships.
Initiatives that drove donations included:
· Construction of the Innovation Complex, a 60,000-square-foot space that the university believes could be the hub of research and discovery in the central valley.
· The Harvey L. Hall Plaza at the Icardo Center, which could raise the profile of the Division I Athletics Program as the university transitions to the Big West Conference in 2020.
· A scholarship fund for first-generation college students.
· Increased support for the university’s science and technology programs like the STEM-Zone, REVS-UP and the Fab Lab.
The President’s Associates contributed about $170,000 to fund student and faculty research. The resources will allow the university to more than double the number of student research scholars to 53 for the upcoming academic year.
Additionally, the athletics department achieved a fundraising increase for the seventh consecutive year. The Roadrunner Scholarship Fund yielded commitments totaling $833,852.
