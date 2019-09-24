The California State University chapter of the Bakersfield Financial Management Association has earned the FMA Superior Chapter Award for the 2018-2019 academic year.
The recognition is awarded to fewer than 10 percent of FMA chapters.
FMA is a global leader in developing and disseminating knowledge about financial decision-making. It serves the global finance community by:
· Promoting the development and understanding of high-quality basic and applied research and sound
· Developing and maintaining partnerships with financial institutions in the community
· Facilitating interaction and relationships among those who share a common interest in finance
· Encouraging and supporting quality financial education
· Sponsoring annual finance conferences that provide a chance to get together with colleagues, present current research and receive feedback, observe the presentations of others and visit interesting places.
In order to receive the award, CSUB had to meet a number of specific criteria, demonstrate top quality chapter management and excellence in providing members with program activities.
For more information on this honor, visit FMA International’s website at www.fma.org/.
