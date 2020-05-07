During a virtual campus forum Thursday, Cal State Bakersfield officials outlined two scenarios the university is exploring for the fall semester, depending on how the coronavirus pandemic pans out.
No firm decision has been made at this time. However, Vernon Harper, provost and vice chancellor for Academic Affairs, explained two possible scenarios that students could face in a few months:
- Delivering instruction exclusively through alternative delivery (what the university is currently doing)
- Split attendance instruction to alternate the number of students in a class to increase social distancing. A minimum of 50 percent of sections will be delivered through alternative delivery
Faculty should plan for fall courses with the likelihood of mostly alternative delivery, he said. "However ... there is the possibility that we will be able to use part of the campus for face-to-face instruction, so you should keep that in your plans," Harper added.
Campus leaders are in regular consultation with the CSU Chancellor’s Office and Kern County Public Health Services Department, as well as following guidance from the governor’s office, President Lynnette Zelezny said.
Health officials are predicting health challenges during the months of October, November and December with the continuation of the coronavirus and flu season, Zelezny said, so CSUB students and faculty "will need to be rested, energetic and fresh to come into fall."
