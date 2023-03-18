CSUB encourages admitted students to enroll at inaugural Future 'Runners Day

Dagoberto Nuñez had decided to attend Cal State Bakersfield long before Saturday, when the university had its inaugural Future ’Runners Day to entice admitted students to enroll while at the open-house event.
The McFarland High senior said he wanted to stay close to home and attend the same university as his mother, Patricia, who is a fourth-grade teacher at Horizon Elementary in McFarland.
Nuñez actually made his first visit on campus on Saturday, when CSUB went all out with student tours, giveaways and interactive activities for admitted students, some of whom had already enrolled.
“My mom went to CSUB and she told me it was a good school,” Nuñez said. “Right away I wanted to go there. I never really had the urge to go anywhere else.”
Nuñez, who is interested in studying business administration and criminal justice in college, said he also applied to Fresno State, but he prefers CSUB.
His mother said Saturday was an exciting and emotional day. Nuñez had a lot of his family there, including his father, Dagoberto Sr., his aunt Cecilia and his cousin Sierra, also a McFarland senior who intends to enroll at CSUB. They all posed at a photo booth that was surrounded by blue and gold balloons, some formed at the top spelling out “#CSUBBOUND.”
Several admitted students and their families also wanted to take their photo at the booth. The event featured nearly 1,300 people, including 634 students who have been admitted to CSUB.
Keira Nisser, a Highland High senior, said she intends to enroll at CSUB, where she will study either criminal justice or psychology. Nisser’s mother, Kerri, also attended CSUB.
“I like how it’s small and it’s very inclusive,” Nisser said. “The classes are small and I appreciate that.”
Nisser said she chose CSUB over Cal State Dominguez Hills.
Dwayne Cantrell, CSUB’s associate vice president for enrollment management, said the university was the first among the CSU campuses to have a hosting event this year.
“We just want to get them excited about being admitted into their college for some right here in their hometown,” Cantrell said. “We really want to see them in the fall. They’re still making decisions about what school is right for them. We just want them to choose us.”
The admitted students included community college transfers and high school seniors, many from Kern County.
Daisy Alamillo, a Ridgeview High graduate and a CSUB junior, was on a panel of students who spoke of their experiences at the university.
Alamillo, who is vice president of Associated Students Inc. at CSUB, encouraged local students to stay in Bakersfield and attend CSUB after she was asked what advice she had for the admitted students.
“Don’t feel pressure to leave Bakersfield,” Alamillo said. “I feel like in high school there was already pressure from peers and teachers telling you to go to big schools. But if you’re not ready to leave your home at the age of 17 that’s OK.”
Veronica Baralt, an Independence High senior, said she is deciding to attend either CSUB or Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. She also attended Engineering Day at CSUB last month. She plans to study electrical engineering in college.
“I like how everyone is really welcoming,” she said of Future ’Runners Day. “They want to help. It’s good that we get to explore and see all that the school has to offer.”
Ashley Charles, an Independence High senior, said she intends to enroll at CSUB, where she will study art.
“I chose CSUB because (it’s affordable) and my family is here,” she said. “I’m not ready to leave them and my dogs. I just want to stay with them. If I’m ready to leave in a couple of years I can. I just like the school.”
The event included an expo at the Student Recreation Center that had booths featuring several clubs and programs available at the university.
Among the programs were two that are making their debut this summer, ’Runner Launch and Puente.
’Runner Launch is an eight-week program for incoming freshmen to start early with some classes and gain experiences that will help them engage more in the fall. Puente is a two-week program for transfer students with the same type of head start.
Debra Jackson, CSUB associate vice president for academic affairs and dean of academic programs, said both booths gained a lot of attention at the expo.
“I’m so excited,” Jackson said of the programs. “We’ve been offering a summer program like this for students who need extra support in their math and English courses, but I’m excited we get to open this for every student so that it’s really a head start to get their degree, and not just students who are struggling.”