CSUB encourages admitted students to enroll at inaugural Future 'Runners Day

Dagoberto Nuñez had decided to attend Cal State Bakersfield long before Saturday, when the university had its inaugural Future ’Runners Day to entice admitted students to enroll while at the open-house event.

The McFarland High senior said he wanted to stay close to home and attend the same university as his mother, Patricia, who is a fourth-grade teacher at Horizon Elementary in McFarland.

