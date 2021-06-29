CSUB economists will offer local outlook during noon webinar

Two local economists will offer an analysis of local economic conditions at a noon Wednesday webinar hosted by Cal State Bakersfield's Small Business Development Center.
CSUB economics department Chairman S. Aaron Hegde and emeritus economist professor Mark Evans are scheduled to deliver a local outlook on factors inflation, employment and immigration.
The free, one-hour webinar will also include updates by SBDC Director Kelly Bearden on legal challenges to the $28.6 billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund, the forgiveness process for the federal Paycheck Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program's process for reconsidering denied applications, among other topics. He will take questions from meeting participants online.
Participants are invited to register for the webinar in advance at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief68.