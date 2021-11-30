You have permission to edit this article.
CSUB economist will address small-business challenges during weekly webinar

Richard Gearhart

Richard Gearhart is an assistant professor of economics at Cal State Bakersfield.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian
Kelly Bearden - SBDC - 2012.jpg

Kelly Bearden is the director of the Small Business Development Center at CSU Bakersfield.  

 Photo provided by Kelly Bearden

A Cal State Bakersfield economist will discuss the volatile labor market, inflationary pressures and other challenges facing local small businesses during a free, hourlong webinar starting at noon Wednesday.

Richard S. Gearhart, an associate professor of economics, is set to join the weekly webinar's host, Director Kelly Bearden of the university's Small Business Development Center.

Other topics expected to come up include business pandemic relief initiatives such as the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program and the federal Paycheck Protection Program's forgiveness and appeals processes. Participants will be invited to ask questions during the event.

To attend, sign up online at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief90.

