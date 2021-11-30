CSUB economist will address small-business challenges during weekly webinar

A Cal State Bakersfield economist will discuss the volatile labor market, inflationary pressures and other challenges facing local small businesses during a free, hourlong webinar starting at noon Wednesday.
Richard S. Gearhart, an associate professor of economics, is set to join the weekly webinar's host, Director Kelly Bearden of the university's Small Business Development Center.
Other topics expected to come up include business pandemic relief initiatives such as the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program and the federal Paycheck Protection Program's forgiveness and appeals processes. Participants will be invited to ask questions during the event.
To attend, sign up online at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief90.