Cal State Bakersfield’s Kegley Institute of Ethics hosted a “community conversation” on homelessness on Thursday as part of its ongoing series of talks.
The message that came through loud and clear was that homelessness can be reduced by making more homes available, a process officials in Kern County are attempting to see through.
“The idea that there are people who would rather live outside is a myth,” said panelist Shawn Morrissey, director of advocacy at Union Station Homeless Services in Pasadena. “What I have experienced is a whole lot of systems that were unwilling to meet the needs of the individual.”
Morrissey said he was formerly homeless before he received help, and he spoke with fellow panelist and former homeless woman Dorothy Edwards and Bakersfield Homeless Center Executive Director Louis Gill about the challenges facing Bakersfield as it confronts a homeless crisis.
Pasadena is one of the few cities in the country that has experienced a reduction in homelessness over the past several years. Morrissey said the city implemented a housing first policy in 2010 that has cut into the numbers significantly.
Housing first refers to the policy of providing permanent housing to homeless individuals without additional requirements. The policy is meant to address gaps in the system that were created when services attempted to treat individuals before placing them in housing.
The experts at the panel said the former policy left out a large population of homeless individuals whose mental crises and substance abuse disorders were caused in part by not having a home.
“It was rough out there. A lot of sexual predators. A lot of abuse,” said Edwards, who now works as an enrichment service coordinator at Housing Works of California. “(There was) a lot of abuse from the police. I’ve been arrested so many times in my life for a lot of stupid stuff. And now that’s stuff all legal.”
She said she was heavily addicted to meth throughout her homelessness, which practically disabled her from finding a home.
“I was ashamed of who I was. I was ashamed of who I had become,” she said.
But entering into housing provided her an escape, she added, proudly proclaiming that she was drug free, although she still had a glass of white wine with dinner every now and then.
The entire evening was meant to inform Bakersfield residents of the challenges facing those trying to reduce homelessness. Both Kern County and Bakersfield officials are in the midst of creating more emergency shelter beds to try to get people off of the streets.
The county has already approved a 150-bed facility near downtown Bakersfield while the city has stalled on a similar shelter on East Brundage Lane.
“We have to figure out how to address veterans homelessness, chronic homelessness, homelessness for families. Each of those groups need different sets of services,” Gill said. “We don’t want to keep doing the same thing. People are hurting. How do we do this better?”
