Cal State Bakersfield will postpone its spring commencement ceremony scheduled for May 22 due to coronavirus concerns, Jennifer Self, CSUB director of public affairs and communications, confirmed Tuesday.
In compliance with a directive issued by the CSU Chancellor's Office Monday, commencement has been postponed.
It has not been determined yet when the ceremony might take place.
Fresno State also announced it will not hold its spring commencement ceremonies in May.
The decision to postpone commencement follows several other university and college events across the country that have been postponed or cancelled all together because of coronavirus concerns.
